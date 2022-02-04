West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for February 4 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be held today, February 4 in West Bengal. If you want to put your luck to the test, head to the lottery ticket-selling shops and buy one for yourself. Each ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is being sold for Rs 6. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be conducting the lucky draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery. If you are a participant, note that the list of winning tickets will be revealed by afternoon via the official website of the Sambad department at: www.lotterysambadonline.com.

The first prize winner of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will get a claim on a sum of Rs 50 lakh. The first and the second runners-up of the lucky draw will be receiving Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively. The fourth prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is Rs. 250, followed by the fifth prize which is Rs 120. The prize list does not end here, one lucky winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will receive a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

>Follow the given steps to view the winning list for February 4 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw:

>Step 1. On any internet browser, open the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department. In case you face a problem, follow this link: www. lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2. On the homepage of the Lottery Sambad website, look for a red hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery 04.02.2022, 4 pm result." Click on it.

>Step 3. As soon as you click on it, you will be redirected to the winner’s list for Friday’s lucky draw.

>Step 4. Now, match your ticket number with the list of winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery.

If you get a spot in the winning list of the February 4 West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw, visit the Sambad department, within 30 days from the announcement of the results. Once the 30-day time period gets over, the winning ticket will stand invalid, hence the winners won’t be able to claim any prize money. It is suggested that you carry a copy and the original winning lottery ticket to the concerned department along with your official identification documents. Post the verification, and the tax deduction process, the money will get transferred to your account.

