West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for January 14 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

Every Friday, the West Bengal Lottery department organises the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery for the residents of the state. The winners of the January 14 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be announced today in the afternoon by 4 pm. It is advised that all participants of today’s lottery should keep a tab on the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad, www.lotterysambadonline.com as the result will get uploaded on the website.

The monetary prizes of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 120. The ticket which gets pulled out for the first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’s lucky draw will guide its owner to a sum of Rs 50 lakh. The first runners-up of the January 14 lottery will get to claim over Rs 9,000 as their winning amount.

It is followed by the second runners up of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw, who will receive Rs 500 from the Lottery Sambad department. The fourth and the fifth spot winners are awarded Rs 250 and Rs 120 as their rewards. Apart from the winning list, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is given out to one lucky winner of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’s lucky draw.

The lucky winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will have to claim their prize money by visiting the state Gazette office, within 30 days from the announcement of the results, which in this case is January 14. Participants have to submit a copy of their winning lottery ticket and id proof to the concerned department for the authentication process. Once the verification process is completed, and tax is deducted from the winning amount, the remaining prize money will get transferred in the individual’s bank account.

>West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

>> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

> >Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

> >Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

> >Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

> >Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

> >Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

> >Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

