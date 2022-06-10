West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for June 10 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department is all set to declare the winning list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw today at 4 PM. The ticket holders of Friday’s lottery will be able to check the results on the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

On this day, locals of the state stand a chance to win exciting prize money by purchasing a single ticket for just Rs 6. A ticket holder from today’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw can easily earn Rs 50 Lakh if he or she secures the first position. While the winner of the second position can get Rs 9000. To the third prize winner, an amount of Rs 500 will be awarded. Those who come fourth and fifth will be provided with Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. Apart from these position-based prizes, there is a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

This is how you can check the results of Friday’s Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Ajay:

Step 1: First off, you need to visit the official website of West Bengal lottery department, the link to which is here- www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you’ll see a link to “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results of June 10".

Step 3: Once you click on the link you will be taken to a new web page that displays the winning list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw.

Step 4: Now you should match your ticket numbers with the winning numbers in the list.

Congratulations if you have made it to the winner’s list. The time has now come for you to claim your prize money from West Bengal Gazette Office, within 30 days. Make sure that you reach the office prior to the time limit of 30 days expire else your ticket will be considered invalid. Also, remember to carry your identity proof such as an aadhaar card. Following all the necessary verifications and tax deductions, the winning amount will be credited to your account.

