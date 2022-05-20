West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for May 20 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department will announce the winners of Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Ajay at 4 pm today. The lottery department conducts weekly lotteries to attract people and give them a chance to take home a handsome amount. With the weekly lucky draw in place, people put their luck to test and win amazing prize money. Participants of the Friday lucky draw will be uploaded on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in. You can visit the site to check the results of today’s lottery by 4 pm.

The lottery ticket price for West Bengal Sambad is under everyone’s budget, that is Rs 6 only. People can buy lottery tickets from any state-authorised shops.

How to check Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winner list?

Step 1: Open the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery by visiting www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading “Lottery Sambad Result 20-05-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay 4 pm result."

Step 3: When you click the link, the webpage with the lucky ticket numbers who have won today’s lottery will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Look for your lottery number and if it is on the list, you win.

PRIZE MONEY FOR DEAR BANGABHUMI AJAY

The state lottery department offers a bunch of prize money for different position holders. The one who stood in the first position, will get a huge amount of Rs. 50 lakh. Apart from this, the second position holder/s will get a chance to take home Rs. 9,000. Followed by the third prize winner, who will win Rs. 500. The consolation prize of today’s WB lottery is Rs. 1,000.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE MONEY?

IF you have got a spot in the winning list, you have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Department office within 30 days of the results announcement. Don’t forget to carry a valid ID card and the winning ticket. Make sure the ticket is in good condition because if it is damaged in any way, the prize money will not be given out.

