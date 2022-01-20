West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Result for January 20 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The results for West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will be announced at 4 pm on Thursday. Lottery Sambad happens to be one of the most popular and the oldest Lottery Systems in the country and it still continues to attract thousands of customers who wish to test their luck. Winners of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will be announced on the official website of Lottery Sambad in the afternoon today. The official website of Lottery Sambad is: www.lotterysambadresult.in

The cost of a single Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket is Rs 6 and it can be bought from state-authorized shops in the state. Winners of Thursday’s lucky draw will be winning exciting money prizes.

>List of exciting prizes for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lucky Draw:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

>Here is how you can see the winning list of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw:

>Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will feature results to several lucky draw results. Search and click on “Lottery Sambad Result 20-01-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi."

>Step 3: As you click on the link, the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw winners’ list will appear on screen.

>Step 4: Check the winning ticket numbers to see if your Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi ticket number is mentioned in the winning list or not.

Lucky winners of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Sambad office along with the winning lottery ticket and valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result, i.e, January 20.

Lottery offices would require the official identification documents to conduct the mandatory verification process. After the authentication of the winner, the amount will be credited to them.

