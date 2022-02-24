West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lucky Draw for February 24 at 4 PM; Check Winners List

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Participants who have put their luck on the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi February 24 lucky draw should head to the official site of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad, lotterysambadresult.in to view the result. The results of the February 24 lucky draw are scheduled to be announced at 4 pm.

PRIZE MONEY FOR DEAR BANGABHUMI BHAGIRATHI:

You can buy a ticket for the Dear Bangabhui Bhagirathi from any state-authorised lottery shop, present across the state for a price of Rs 6. Each position in the winning list is attributed to prize money. It goes from Rs 1,000 up to Rs 50 lakh.

Check out the list of Dear Bangabhui Bhagirathi prize money:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

The Thursday lottery also gives out a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one lucky winner.

If you are new to the West Bengal Lottery and wondering how this works or if you are trying to find out how to check the result, follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery Sambad department or follow the link www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, several different lists of weekly lucky draws will appear. Look for the hyperlink reading – ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi at 4 PM.’

Step 3: When you click on the link, you will be redirected to a new web page, featuring the list of winning lottery tickets for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi.

Step 4: Tally your ticket number from the winning list to find out if you have been lucky or not.

If you get a spot in the winning list of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, then you must report to the lottery department office within time. Make sure you reach out to the authority within 30 days from the declaration of the result. Any delay would lead to you losing your money.

Winners will receive the money only after document verification and mandatory tax deductions.

