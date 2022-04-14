West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for April 14 at 4 PM; Here's How To Check

Time to start your new year on a sweet note by participating in West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw. On the eve of Poila Baisakh, the results for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will be announced today on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm.

You must hurry up and purchase your Thursday’s lucky ticket from any state authorised lottery ticket selling shop, and it will only cost you Rs. 6. The top prize money for the Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on Thursday is Rs 50 lakh. While clinching the second position in today’s lottery game will allow you to earn Rs. 9000, third place will help you in making Rs 500.

People who come fourth will take home Rs. 250 and Rs. 120 will be given to the person who comes fifth. Along with the aforementioned range of amazing prizes, the West Bengal Lottery Department also gives a great opportunity to the one who couldn’t make it to the winning list of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, as a consolation prize of Rs. 1000 have been kept by the authorities.

How to check the result?

Follow these steps to check the winning tickets for the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw:

Step 1: The winners’ list will get rolled out on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad by 4:00 pm today. Here is a link that will directly take you to the list www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: once you open the homepage, you will witness a couple of links to weekly lucky draw results. You must click on the hyperlink that displays “Lottery Sambad Result 14-04-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result."

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink will redirect you to a new web page that will feature the lottery winning ticket numbers of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi.

Step 4: Cross-check your lottery ticket number and the numbers present on the list.

Today’s winners must visit the West Bengal Lottery office along with their winning tickets and valid identification proof to claim the winning amount. You only have 30 days to claim your prize, as after that your ticket will be considered invalid.

