West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for March 24 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

The winners of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will be announced on Thursday afternoon. As one of the most popular weekly lotteries, Lottery Sambad continues to attract thousands of hopeful participants who wish to win exciting money prizes. Results of March 24, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will be shared on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm today.

Each lottery ticket sold by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad is priced at Rs 6, and can be bought by interested participants from authorised lottery shops across the state. The top prize money for Thursday’s Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is Rs 50 lakh. Winner of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi consolation prize will be taking home Rs 1,000. The second prize winner of Thursday’s lucky draw will win Rs 9,000 while the third prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 500. The third runner-up to the weekly lucky draw will receive Rs 250, and the fourth runner-up will win Rs 120.

Follow the given steps to check the winning tickets of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw:

Advertisement

Step 1: The winning list will be featured on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery which can be visited by following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the Lottery Sambad website will feature links to several weekly lucky draw results. Follow the hyperlink reading “Lottery Sambad Result 24-03-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result."

Step 3: The website will redirect you to a new web page featuring the list of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery winning ticket numbers.

Step 4: Once you are presented the winning list, check if your Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket number is mentioned on it.

Winners of today’s weekly lucky draw will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery office along with their Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi ticket and a valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Lottery offices may also seek your identification documents for the mandatory verification process.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.