West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result; Here's How to Check

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The time is finally here when you can check the results for West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi for February 17. Results for the West Bengal lottery are announced at 4 pm, and you check it through the official site lotterysambadresult.in. Many people have put their luck on the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, and it is finally the time for the big reveal.

Prize money for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

You can buy a ticket for the Dear Bangabhui Bhagirathi from any state-authorised lottery shop for Rs 6. The prize money for different positions starts from Rs 1,000 and goes up to Rs 50 lakh.

Here is the list of different prize money:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

If you are new to this and wondering how this works or trying to find out how you can check the result, follow these simple steps.

>Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal lottery Sambad department www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: You will find many different lists of weekly lucky draws, find the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi at 4 PM.

>Step 3: As you get redirected to the new page, you’ll see the list of winning lottery tickets for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi.

>Step 4: You can tally your ticket number from there and find out if you have been lucky or not.

If you have been selected for Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi winner then you must report to the lottery department office. Make sure you reach out to the authority within 30 days from the declaration of the result to claim the prize money. You can only get the money after document verification and mandatory tax deductions.

