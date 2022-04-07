West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for April 7; Here's How to Check

The mid-week blues can be beaten by winning exciting prizes through the weekly West Bengal Lottery. The state of West Bengal is all set to announce the winners of Thursday’s Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi at 4 pm today. The day can prove to be fruitful for some people as they take home some exciting prize money. People who are participating in the April 7 lucky draw Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi can check the results at the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in .

The lucky draw is organised every week to give a chance for people to try their luck. People excitedly participate in the lottery to try their luck but only a few make it to the winning list. The lottery tickets are available at any state authorised lottery shop at a minimal price of Rs 6. The price is consistent for every ticket so that people of any economical strata can afford the tickets.

Advertisement

The ones who have bought the ticket for Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw can win the following prize money:

First Prize - Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize - Rs 9,000

Third Prize – Rs 500

Consolation Prize - Rs 1,000

Check the winning ticket numbers of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Out of all the links that appear on the screen, click on the link “Lottery Sambad Result 07-04-2022 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result."

Step 3: After you click on it, a new webpage will open containing the list of winning lottery numbers.

Advertisement

Step 4: Look for your ticket number and if it is there, you won.

Process to claim the prize:

To claim the prize, one has to visit the West Bengal Lottery Department office. The winners have to take with them their lottery ticket and valid ID proof. After showing both, they can claim the amount. One thing that everyone must note is that the prize can only be claimed till 30 days after the results announcement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.