West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for June 2 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The West Bengal lottery Sambad is going to release the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw today, June 2 by 4 pm. The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket holders will be able to check the winning numbers at the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

The day must have become more exciting for the residents of the state as the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery comes with amazing cash prizes. Even the underprivileged now have the chance to win an amount of money that can change their lives entirely.

In today’s lucky draw the winner of the first prize is going to bag a whopping Rs 50 Lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 9000, while the third prize winner will get Rs 500. Securing the fourth and fifth positions will give you Rs 250 and Rs 120. Apart from these position-based prizes, the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery administrators are offering a consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

If you want to check the results of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery but don’t know how to, then follow these steps below:

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal lottery Sambad official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: There will be a red link on the homepage that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi June 1 results."

Step 3: Once you click on the red hyperlink, a new webpage will open where you’ll find the list of winners in Thursday’s lucky draw.

Step 4: Now you can cross-check your ticket numbers with the list.

If you make it to the winning list then it’s time for you to go to the West Bengal Gazette Office within 30 days. Remember not to exceed the time limit of 30 days else your tickets will be deemed void, and no money will be granted.

Moreover, it is important that you keep your ticket in a good condition before submitting it, as a damaged one will not be accepted. Finally, after completing a necessary verification process for which you would need to give identification documents, the funds will be transferred to your account.

