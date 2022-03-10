West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for March 10 at 4 PM; Here's How You Can Check

The moment a lot have been waiting for is here. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw is announcing the result of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Sambad today at 4 pm. Ticket holders stand the chance to win exciting prize money of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The result will be updated on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad department.

The participants of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery can win a range of exciting prize money. The first prize for the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathilucky draw is Rs 50 lakh followed by the second prize of Rs 9,000. The third prize is Rs 500, while the fourth prize of the lottery is Rs 250. The fifth prize of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is worth Rs 120 while one lucky winner will get Rs 1,000 as the consolation prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw.

You can check the result of Thursday’s lucky draw by following these simple steps:

Step 1: The list of winners of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will be released on the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery: www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: You will be redirected to the home page of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambhal, where you can see the list of weekly lucky draws. Tap on the hyperlink of ‘March 10, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the list of winning lottery tickets of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi for March 10.

Step 4: Ticket holders must tally the ticket number from the number mentioned on the list of winners.

If you win any prize money, you must get in touch with the West Bengal lottery sambad department office within 30 days from the day of the result declaration. The prize money will be given to the winners after the verification process and tax deduction, if any.

