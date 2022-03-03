West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for March 3 at 4 PM; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The result of the much-awaited West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will be announced at 4 pm today. The results for the March 3 lottery will be declared on the official website of the West Bengal lottery department. The lottery system is quite popular in the state, and many people try their luck in it.

One big attraction of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad is that it gives the winning prize of Rs. 50 lakh for the first position. Following this, the second prize is Rs 9000, the third Rs 500, and the fourth prize winner gets Rs 250. Lastly, there is a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for one lucky winner. No one would want to miss this opportunity and let us tell you can participate in the lottery very easily as the ticket costs Rs 6 only.

The process of finding the result is quite simple and it can be done in four simple steps, which are mentioned below

Step 1: Access any web browser and visit the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in the West Bengal State lottery department.

Step 2: On the homepage of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad, you can see the list of weekly lucky draws. Search for ‘March 3, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result’, tap on the hyperlink.

Step 3: With this link, you will be redirected to the list of winning lottery tickets for March 3.

Step 4: Final step is to match the number mentioned on your Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi ticket, and see if the same number is mentioned on the list of winners.

If you find your ticket number in the winning list then you need to reach out to the lottery department office within 30 days of the declaration of results. If not reported within this period, then your ticket would be considered invalid. Please note that the prize money will be given after the tax deduction.

