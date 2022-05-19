West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for May 19 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Department is set to roll out the winners’ list of Thursday’s lucky draw of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi at 4 PM on May 19. The state lottery department is giving this amazing opportunity to make easy money, as the winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw can take home intriguing prize money. To be able to grab any exciting amount, you need to rush to the nearest ticket selling shop to fetch a ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, so that you don’t miss a chance to participate in Thursday’s lucky draw.

Before buying the ticket, make sure that the lottery shop is authorised by the state. Just by spending Rs 6 you can be a millionaire. Yes, that’s true, as the top prize of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is Rs 50 lakh. While Rs 9000 will be given to the second prize winner, the third prize winner will get Rs 500. And coming on the fourth and fifth position will award you Rs 250 and Rs 120. Also an amazing consolation prize worth Rs 1000 has been announced by the authorities of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi of May 19.

The results of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi can be checked by following these steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the state’s lottery department, which you can open on any browser, or simply click www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official website will display the red hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi results of May 19"

Step 3: Once you click the red hyperlink you will be taken to a new webpage that will display the winners’ list of the May 19 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw.

Step 4: Now you need to match your ticket numbers with the list.

If you made it to the winners’ list of Thursday’s lucky draw then you can claim your winning amount from the West Bengal Gazette Office in just 30 days, after a month your tickets will be considered valid and no amount can be claimed. The authorities will transfer the money to your account after the necessary verification process.

