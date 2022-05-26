West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for May 26 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department will announce the winners of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw at 4 pm on May 26. The state lottery agency is offering this incredible opportunity to make quick and easy money for which a person only needs to pay Rs 6 per ticket.

A look at prize money for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw

The first prize in Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is Rs 50 lakh. The second prize winner will receive Rs 9000, and the third prize winner will receive Rs 500. Coming in fourth and fifth place will get you Rs 250 and Rs 120. In addition, the administrators of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery offer a consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

Follow these steps to view the results of Thursday's Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi. Step 1: Visit the state lottery department's official website, which you may access using any browser by typing www.lotterysambadresult.in. Step 2: The official website will display the red hyperlink "Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi May 26 results." Step 3: After clicking the red hyperlink, you will be directed to a new website that displays the winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw. Step 4: Now you must cross-check your ticket numbers with the list. If your number gets picked in the lucky draw then you must claim your cash prize from the West Bengal Gazette Office within 30 days. After the time period of 30 days, your tickets will be deemed void, and no money will be given. It is also critical to keep the ticket in good condition before submitting it, as a damaged one will not be accepted. There will be a requisite verification done by the authorities and thereafter they will transfer the funds to your account.

