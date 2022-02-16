West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results for February 16; Here's How to Check

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Wednesday might bring exciting news for the ticket-holders of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be running the lucky draw event for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery on February 16, 2022. The list of Wednesday’s lucky draw winners will be announced today afternoon. The list of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw winners will be revealed at the official website: www.lotterysambadonline.com at 4 pm.

The first prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will be awarded Rs 50 lakh, while the first runners up of today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad will receive Rs 9,000. The second runners up of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will have a claim over money prize worth Rs 500 and the fourth lucky draw winner will take home Rs 250.

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department also has a fifth prize worth Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw.

>Follow these steps to check the winning lottery tickets for February 16, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw:

>Step 1. Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad by following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2. The home page of Lottery Sambad website will feature a hyperlink reading “4 pm result."

>Step 3. Viewers will be redirected to a new page featuring winning ticket numbers of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery.

>Step 4. Match the winning ticket numbers with your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery ticket to see if you are one of the winners.

Those who find their Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket number in the winning list of today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw must note that they will have to claim the prize by visiting the state Gazette office within 30 days from the announcement of the results i.e. February 16.

Winners of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery should note that they will have to submit a copy of their winning lottery ticket to the concerned department with their identification documents for the money to be credited.

