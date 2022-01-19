West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for January 19 at 4 PM; First Prize Rs 50 Lakh

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Each ticket for the West Bengal weekly lottery is sold for Rs 6 and it can be bought from any lottery shop in the state. It can guide its owners to prizes upto Rs. 50 lakh. The result of the January 19 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be rolled out by 4 pm, on the official site of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department.

The ticket-holders of Wednesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad will get to know the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw winners at the official website of the department, www.lotterysambadresult.in. Each ticket for the West Bengal weekly lottery is sold for Rs 6 and it can be bought from any lottery shop in the state. It can guide its owners to prizes upto Rs 50 lakh.

List of exciting money prizes of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will also be given out to any one of the lucky winners.

>People who have bought the tickets for the Wednesday, January 19 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw can follow these steps:

>Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery Sambad, or you can follow this link www.lotterysambadresult.in.

>Step 2: A bunch of links will flash on the website, look for the one reading - “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4 PM." Click on it.

>Step 3: The list of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw winning lottery tickets will flash on the new web page.

>Step 4: Check your own Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket with the numbers in the winning list, to find out if you have won any of the lottery prizes.

Ticket holders, who find their Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket numbers matching any of the winning numbers, must visit the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department office to claim the reward. But they should make sure that the verification process is completed within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

