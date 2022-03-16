West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for March 16; 1st Prize Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The West Bengal Lottery of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will take place today, March 16, therefore the day might turn out to be lucky for the ticket-holders. Winners of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery prizes will be out at 4 pm, and participants can check the results on the official website of Lottery Sambad at: www.lotterysambadresult.in. Tickets of West Bengal lottery can be bought from state-authorised ticket shops for just Rs 6, which are present across the state.

People who bought the ticket for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will have a chance of winning prizes of upto Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prize winners of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will take home Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 from the Lottery Sambad department, respectively. The fourth prize for Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery is Rs 250, followed by the fifth prize winner of today’s lucky draw, who will receive Rs 120. A consolation prize of Rs 1000 is awarded to one lucky winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw.

How to check the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw winning ticket numbers :

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad on any internet browser or simply follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The link will take you to the homepage of the lottery sambad, which features an array of links to different lucky draw results. Dear Bangabhumi Raidak participants can click on the 4 PM Result link. It will redirect them to a new web page featuring the result.

Step 3: The new web page will flash the list of March 16, Wednesday Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery winning tickets.

Step 4: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket-holders can cross-check whether their ticket number matches with any of the numbers on the winning list.

Winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw have only 30 days, from the announcement of the results, to claim the prize by surrendering their lottery ticket along with id proof at the West Bengal Gazette office.

