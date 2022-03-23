West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for March 23 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Today, on March 23, the ticket holders of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak might turn out to be lucky as, at 4 PM, the West Bengal lottery department will announce the lottery prizes. So, everyone who is willing to participate in today’s lottery game should brace themselves, as they can bag exciting prize money by spending just Rs. 6, which is the cost of one ticket and can be bought from any state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop.

People who already own a ticket for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw should stay tuned as they might get an opportunity to bag Rs. 50 Lakh. Yes, you heard that right. If you get lucky and grasp the first position in Wednesday’s lucky draw then you will achieve a huge amount of Rs 50 Lakh. The second prize winner of the lucky draw will collect Rs. 9000, while the person who comes third in today’s lucky draw will take home Rs 500 from the Lottery Sambad department. The department will give Rs. 250 and Rs 120 to the participants who win the fourth and the fifth prize in the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw, respectively. Not just this, but even if you wouldn’t make it to the winning list of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw, you could still bag a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

If you wish to check the winning ticket numbers of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw, then follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: To check the results, you must open the official website of Lottery Sambad on any browser, or simply click on the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once you clicked on the link, the homepage will show you a red hyperlink that reads, ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak March 23, 2022 Result’. You need to click on the hyperlink.

Step 3: Now, you will be redirected to a new webpage that will flash the list of March 23, Wednesday Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery winning ticket numbers.

Step 4: All the ticket-holders of the lucky draw can cross-check their ticket number with the winning list.

If you got lucky and one of the prize money of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw, then you have only 30 days, from the result declaration date, to claim the prize because after that the winning ticket will be considered invalid. You can claim the amount from the West Bengal Gazette office by showing your ID proof, and the authorities will credit the money in your account after the verification and tax deduction, if any.

