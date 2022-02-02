West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for February 2 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Wednesday might be the harbinger of some exciting news for the ticket-holders of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be conducting the much-awaited lucky draw event for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket February 2, 2022. The list of winning tickets will be announced on Wednesday afternoon and it can be checked on the official website at: www.lotterysambadonline.com.

The first prize winner of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will have a claim over a whopping Rs 50 lakh, while the first runners up will be receiving Rs 9,000. The second runners up of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will be awarded Rs 500 and the fourth winner will claim Rs 250. The Lottery Sambad department also has a fifth prize worth Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for one lucky winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw.

Follow the given steps if you want to check the winning list for February 2 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw:

>Step 1. Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department by following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2. The homepage of Lottery Sambad website will list a red tab hyperlink that would read “4 pm result".

>Step 3. Clicking on the tab, viewers will be redirected to West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s winners list for Wednesday’s lucky draw.

>Step 4. Here you can match the winning ticket numbers with the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery ticket that you own to see if you are one of the winners.

Ticket-holders who find their ticket number in the winning list of today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw will have to visit the state Gazette office within 30 days from the announcement of the results i.e. February 2 to claim the prize money. Those who have won the prize money in today’s lucky draw should note that they will have to submit a copy of their winning lottery ticket to the concerned department along with their official identification documents for the money to be credited.

