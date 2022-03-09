West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for March 9; Here's How To Check

The time you have been waiting for is here. The ticketholders of West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak should get ready as the day might bring some exciting news for them. Today, at 4 pm, the lucky draw winners of March 9 will be announced, so all the ticket holders should brace themselves as they might get lucky and bag some amazing prize money. But, people who haven’t bought their tickets yet, should hurry and buy their lottery tickets from any state authorized lottery ticket selling shop.

But if you are a ticket holder of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, then be happy because the good news for you is that you stand a chance of winning an amazing range of prize money. Talking about the ticket and prize details, you just need to spend Rs. 6 to buy a single ticket and you can win the prize money, which ranges from Rs 1,000 up to Rs 50 lakh. If you win the first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, then you can bag a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakh. The winner of the second prize can take home Rs. 9,000, followed by the third prize winners who will get Rs. 500. The winners of the fourth and the fifth prize of the lucky draw will bag Rs. 250 and Rs. 120, respectively. But if you are unable to make it to the winner’s list, then please don’t worry as you still stand a chance of winning the consolation prize which is Rs. 1000.

To take a look at the winners list of March 9 i.e. Wednesday’s West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw, you should follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open your web browser and Click on the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once you have opened the official website, click on a red hyperlink that will be displayed on the homepage of the official lottery website, which will reflect ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak March 09, 2022 Result."

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a new webpage that will show you the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak winning tickets.

Step 4: Don’t forget to match your ticket numbers with the displayed list of winners.

If you have won prize money in the March 9 Sambad lucky draw, then you can claim your winning amount from the West Bengal Gazette office in not more than 30 days from the day of result announcement i.e. March 9. After the completion of 30 days, your ticket will be considered invalid and you won’t be able to claim any prize. Once your verification process is over the winning amount will be credited to your account after the necessary tax deductions.

