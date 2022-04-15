West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Ajay Results for April 15 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The lottery department of West Bengal is all set to give out some exciting news for the ticket holders of Dear Bangalakshmi Ajay on April 15. This is because on Friday, at 4 PM the winners’ list of today’s lucky draw will be rolled out. And, a few winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Ajay will have a chance to make some easy and exciting prize money. People willing to participate must buy their lucky tickets in a lottery selling shop. But you must look for a shop which is authorised by the state.

By just spending Rs 6 on the ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Ajay you stand a chance of taking home some handsome prize money. The person taking the first position in the winning list will take home Rs 50 lakh. Coming to the second position will help you reward you Rs 9000. And Rs 500 will be given to the person who stands third. You will take home Rs 250 and Rs 120 if you claim the fourth and fifth position on the winning list. Not making it to the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Ajay must not disappoint you as you still stand a chance of grabbing the consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Take a look at the results of West Bengal lottery of April 15 by following these steps:

Step 1: Click on www.lotterysambadresult.in, which is an official website of the West Bengal Lottery department.

Step 2: Clicking on the link will display a red hyperlink in front of you that will read ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Ajay April 15, 2022 Result’.

Step 3: After clicking on the hyperlink, you will be taken to a new page, which will exhibit the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Ajay of April 15

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the winners’ list.

You should claim the winning amount within 30 days, after this period your ticket will be considered invalid. The prize money can be claimed from the West Bengal Gazette office, and the authorities will credit it to your account after the verification and tax deduction.

