West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Damodar Result for January 15; Here's How to Check

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket buyers in West Bengal Lottery Sambad should prepare themselves since the winners will be announced today. At 4 pm. On Saturday, the results of the January 15 lucky draw will be posted on the official site, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Dear Bangasree Damodar is a very popular West Bengal Lottery Sambad that is held on every Saturday. Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket holders have the opportunity to win a variety of attractive cash prizes. A single ticket costs Rs 6. The first prize is Rs 50 lakh. The consolation reward is Rs.1,000, which will be awarded to numerous legitimate ticket holders. The second-place award is Rs 9,000. The third reward is Rs 500, while the fourth prize is Rs 250. The lottery result will be declared at 4 pm.

>Follow these procedures to find out who won Saturday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw:

The winning lottery ticket digits will be posted on the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official site, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

The website’s homepage will have a link that states “Dear Bangasree Damodar January 15, 2022 Result."

Follow the link to be transferred to a new section that displays the winning lotto numbers for Dear Bangasree Damodar.

Ticket holders can check if their number appears on the winner’s list.

People who won the Dear Bangabhum Damodar lottery must claim their winnings by attending the state Gazette office within 30 days of the results being announced. Participants must provide a copy of their winning ticket as well as identification to the appropriate agency for authentication. The remaining prize money will be paid into the individual’s bank account once the verification procedure is finished and tax is subtracted from the winning sum.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

