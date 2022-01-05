West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lucky Draw for January 5 at 4 PM; Check Details

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Wednesday will bring exciting news for the ticket-holders of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be holding the lucky draw event for Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak January 5, 2022. The list of winning tickets will be announced today afternoon. People who wish to check the results for Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw today, visit the official website at: www.lotterysambadonline.com

The first prize winner of today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak will have a claim over a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh, while the first runner up will receive Rs 9,000. The second runner up of Wednesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw will be awarded Rs 500 and the fourth winner will take home Rs 250. The Lottery Sambad department also has a fifth prize worth Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for a lucky winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw.

Follow these steps if you wish to check the winning lottery tickets for January 5 Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw:

Step 1. Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department by following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. The homepage of Lottery Sambad website will feature a red tab hyperlink that would read “4 pm result."

Step 3. Clicking on the tab, viewers will be redirected to West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s winners list for Wednesday’s lucky draw.

Step 4. Here you can match the winning ticket numbers with your Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery ticket to see if you are one of the winners.

Ticket-holders who find their ticket number in the winning list of today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw will have to claim it by visiting the state Gazette office within 30 days from the announcement of the results. Participants who have won the prize money should note that they will have to submit a copy of their winning lottery ticket to the concerned department with their identification documents for the money to be transferred.

