West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Result for June 1 at 4 PM, Check Here

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: West Bengal lottery department will be announcing the results for the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lucky draw today at 4 pm. The ticket holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery will be able to check the winning numbers once they are out on https://lotterysambadonline.com/.

The first prize winner of Wednesday’s lucky draw will bag Rs 50 lakh, whereas the second-place winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third and fourth place winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery will take home Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively. A prize of Rs 120 will be given to the one who secures the fifth position. Besides that, there is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

If you don’t know how to check the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak winning numbers for June 1, then follow these steps:

Advertisement

Step 1. Go to the official website of the West Bengal Lottery department: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. Click on the link that reads “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak 4 pm result" on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be now taken to another page where the winner’s list for the lottery appears.

Step 4. Check if there are winning numbers matching your ticket numbers.

Made it to the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak winning list? Now it’s time for you to claim your prize money by submitting your ticket to the state Gazette office within 30 days from the announcement of the results. Remember to carry your identification proof.

Furthermore, make sure that your ticket is in a good condition since a damaged one might not get approved. Following a verification process and making an applicable tax deduction the amount you have won will be credited to your account.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.