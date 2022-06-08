West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Result for June 8 at 4 PM, Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The results of the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lucky draw will be announced by the West Bengal lottery Sambad today at 4 pm. Participants of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery will be able to check the winning list at the official website, https://lotterysambadonline.com/.

The West Bengal lottery department is going to offer amazing cash prizes to those who bag a winning position. The first prize winner of Wednesday’s lucky draw will receive Rs 50 lakh, while the second-place winner will get Rs 9,000. The third and fourth place winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery are going to take home Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively. A prize of Rs 120 will be provided to the fifth-place winner. Moreover, there is a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

Follow these steps to check the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak winning numbers for June 8:

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there would be a link to “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak 4 pm result."

Step 3: Once you click on it, you will be redirected to a page where the winning numbers for the lottery appear.

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with those on the list in front of you.

If you win any prize in the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw then it’s time for you to claim the prize money by submitting your ticket to the State Gazette office within 30 days. Ensure that your ticket is in a good condition because a damaged one might not get approved.

There is going to be a verification process for which you must carry a valid identification card such as an aadhaar or pan card. The amount you have won will be credited to your account after the verification process is completed and necessary tax deductions have been made.

