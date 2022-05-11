West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Result for May 11, Here's How To Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department is all set to slay the midweek blues for the ticket holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw on May 11. At 4 PM, this Wednesday the state lottery department will be rolling out the winners’ list of the lucky draw. This golden opportunity provides a chance for the locals to make some easy money. So, therefore, do not delay any further and rush to a state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop, if you want to earn the exciting prize money of Wednesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw.

You can become a millionaire just by sitting at home. All the participants just have to spend Rs 6 each on the lucky ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak and wait for the results to come out. Grabbing the first position on the winners’ list will make you earn Rs 50 Lakh, and Rs 9000 will be given to the person who comes next on the list. While Rs 500 will be awarded to the third winner, Rs. 250 and Rs. 120 will be awarded to the person who comes fourth and fifth on the list of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw. The authorities have also kept Rs 1000 as a consolation prize.

Follow these steps to check the results of Wednesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak of May 11:

Step 1: Click on www.lotterysambadresult.in to open the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Department.

Step 2: The homepage of the website will display the hyperlink of the result list, which will read “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak results of May 11". You must click on the red hyperlink.

Step 3: Clicking on the red hyperlink will take you to a new webpage that will exhibit the list of the winning tickets for Wednesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak.

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the winners’ list of May 11.

You can claim your prize money from the state’s Gazette Office within 30 days because after the end of this period your tickets will be considered invalid and no money can be claimed. The West Bengal Lottery Department will credit the winning amount in the winners’ account post verification and tax deduction.

