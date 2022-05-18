West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Result for May 18 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Department is going to make this day prosperous for a few ticket holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw. The state lottery department will release the list of lucky draw winners today, May 18, at 4 pm. This excellent opportunity allows the locals to make some quick and easy money. So, if you want to win the exciting prize money of Wednesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw, don’t wait any longer and rush to a state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop.

All you have to do is buy a Rs 6 ticket and then wait for the results. Who knows, you could become a billionaire while sitting at home today.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Prize Money

Securing the first position on the winners’ list will make you earn Rs 50 lakh. Whereas Rs 9000 will be given to the person who comes next on the list. The third winner will receive Rs 500, while the fourth and fifth place participants will receive Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively, in the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw. The authorities have also kept Rs 1000 as a consolation prize.

Step-by-step to check Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky numbers

Step 1: Go to www.lotterysambadresult.in to view the West Bengal Lottery Department’s official website.

Step 2: The website’s homepage will display the result list’s Hyperlink, which will say “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak results of May 18." The red hyperlink must be clicked.

Step 3: By clicking on the red hyperlink, you will be directed to a new page that displays the list of the winning tickets for Wednesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak.

Step 4: Now compare your ticket numbers to the May 18 winners’ list.

You must claim your prize money from the state Gazette Office within 30 days, or your tickets will be considered invalid and no money can be claimed. It is also important to keep the ticket’s condition good so that it gets accepted at the designated office. Following verification and tax deduction, the West Bengal Lottery Department will credit the winning sum to the winners’ accounts.

