West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for April 11 at 4 PM, Here's How To Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The winners of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be announced on Monday afternoon. Lottery Sambad is one of the most popular lotteries and thousands participate everyday in anticipation to win big. Results of April 11, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will be shared on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM today.

State-authorised lottery shops sell the official lottery tickets for Rs 6 and participants can head to these shops to buy the tickets. The top prize money for Monday’s Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is Rs 50 lakh. The second prize winner of Monday’s lucky draw will win Rs 9,000 while the third prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 500. The fourth position winner to the lucky draw will receive Rs 250.

Follow the given steps to check the winning tickets of today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw:

Step 1: The above mentioned link will announce the list at 4:00 pm today. Visit the link to check the results.

Step 2: The homepage of the website will feature several links to weekly lucky draw results. Follow the hyperlink reading “Lottery Sambad Result 26-03-2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta 4 pm result."

Step 3: The website will redirect you to the web page featuring the list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winning ticket numbers.

Step 4: Once you find the winning list, check if your Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket number matches any of the numbers in the list.

Winners of today’s weekly lucky draw will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery office along with their Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta ticket and a valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Lottery offices may also seek your identification documents for the mandatory verification process.

