West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for June 13 at 4 PM, Check Details Here

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department will release the winning list for the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ lucky draw today by 4 pm. This lottery comes with an amazing opportunity for locals to make easy money. Participants of Monday’s lucky draw will be able to check their fortune at the official website, https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

Those who have not purchased a ticket yet can grab one for just Rs 6 from any state-authorized ticket selling shop. In Dear Bangalakshni Teesta’s lucky draw the first prize winner will take away a cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh. While the second-place winner will receive Rs 9000, and the third-place winner will bag Rs 500. The people who secure fourth and fifth positions would receive Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs 1000 is available for a lucky contestant.

To check if you’ve made it to the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’s winning list, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad by clicking here, https://www.lotterysambadresult.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta June 13, 2022, Result’.

Step 3: Now a new web page containing the results of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshni Teesta lottery will open.

Step 4: Cross-check your ticket numbers with the numbers that appear on your screen.

If you have won a prize in Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta then you can claim it from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. Make sure to reach the office under the time limit of 30 days because after this your ticket will be deemed void. Remember to carry an identification document that will be used for the verification process. Once the verification process is completed and relevant tax deductions have been applied, the winning amount will be credited to your account.

