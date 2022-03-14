West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for March 14 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The first day of the new week might bring luck for the ticket holders of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, so they must gear themselves up as the West Bengal State Lottery department will reveal the winners of the March 14 lucky draw at 4 pm on its official website i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in.

To participate in Monday’s lucky draw, you can purchase the tickets from any lottery ticket selling shop, and you need to hurry up, as you might miss the opportunity to bag an exciting range of prize money. If your luck stays on your side and you win the first prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta then you should start celebrating, as you will bag home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh.

If you win the second prize of Monday’s lucky draw then you will receive Rs. 9000, Rs. 500 will be given to the person who stands in the third position on the winning list. If you win the fourth prize then you will bag Rs. 250. People who couldn’t make it to the winning list, still stand a chance of winning the consolation prize which is Rs. 1000.

If you want to check the results of March 14 i.e. Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw, then you just need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: After opening the official link, a red hyperlink will be reflected on the homepage, which will reflect ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta March 14, 2022 Result.’

Step 3: Once you clicked on the hyperlink, you will be taken to a new webpage, which will reflect the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning tickets.

Step 4: To confirm your place on the winning list, match the list of winners with your ticket numbers.

The winning prize money can be claimed from the West Bengal Gazette office in not more than 30 days of result declaration, as after the ending of 30 days the winning ticket will become invalid and you won’t be able to claim any winning amount. The winning amount will be credited to the winner’s account after the compulsory tax deductions and verification process.

