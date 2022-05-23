West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for May 23 at 4 PM, Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: In order to make the new week enthralling for the West Bengal residents, the state lottery department will hold the Monday - Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta - lottery today. The West Bengal Lottery Department will roll out the list of winners of Monday’s lucky draw by 4 PM. The participants of the WB Lottery stand a chance to make easy money, but only if they have bought Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery tickets, which are sold for a nominal price of Rs. 6. The lottery tickets can be bought from authorised ticket selling shops present across the state.

The prize money of Monday’s lottery is no less than a jackpot. The first position holder of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be awarded a sum of Rs 50 lakh. Individual/s who bag the second spot will be given Rs 9,000, followed by the third winner who will be given Rs 500. Rs 250 and Rs 120 will be handed out to fourth and fifth position winners. The exciting list of captivating prize money doesn’t end here, as a consolation prize of Rs. 1000 is also given out to a participant.

How to check whether or not you made it to the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta? Follow these steps:

Step 1: To check the results of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, open the official website of West Bengal’s Lottery Sambad on any browser or simply click on www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the official website, tap on the red hyperlink, reading - ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta May 23, 2022, Result’.

Step 3: Click on the link that will take you to a new page featuring the winning list of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw.

Step 4: Now, match your ticket number with the lottery tickets mentioned on the list.

If you have made it to the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’s winning list, you can claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days, because once the time period is over - the winning ticket will not be considered valid. Once the verification process is complete, and the necessary tax deductions are made, the winning amount will be credited to your account.

