West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for May 30 at 4 PM, Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal lottery department has decided to release the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ lottery results today May 30 at 4 pm. It is one of the highly awaited lotteries in the state. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta offers the residents of West Bengal to earn easy money while sitting at home. Just be a part of the lucky draw by purchasing Rs 6 ticket and you have the opportunity to become a millionaire. The tickets for the lottery can be purchased from any of the selling shops in the state.

Monday’s West Bengal lottery first prize is kept at a whopping Rs 50 lakh. The second-place winner will be able to secure Rs 9,000, while the third winner will be given Rs 500. The fourth and fifth winners will be handed over Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs. 1000 will be given out to a contestant.

Ste-by-step Guide to check winning numbers:

Step 1: Open the West Bengal’s Lottery Sambad official website or simply click on www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: There will be a red hyperlink on the homepage which goes like this - ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta May 30, 2022, Result.’

Step 3: Click on the link and it will redirect you to the results of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw.

Step 4: Check now if your ticket number matches the lottery tickets mentioned on the list.

If you make it to the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’s winning list, you must surrender your ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days to claim the prize money. In case you exceed this time limit to submit the ticket then it will be considered invalid. The amount will be credited to your account once the lottery department completes the verification process and applies necessary tax deductions to it.

