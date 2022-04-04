West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for April 4; Here's How to Check

The first day of the new week might bring some exciting news for some lucky ticket holders of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, as on April 04 at 4 pm, the lottery department of the state will reveal the winners of Monday’s lottery. All the participants of April 4 must brace themselves, as they might stand a chance of winning some amazing prize money. What are you waiting for? If you intend to participate in Monday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, then do not waste a minute further, and make haste to buy your lucky tickets from any state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop.

Just spend Rs 6 on a single ticket and you will be able to grab an exciting range of prize money for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, which ranges from Rs 120 to Rs 50 lakh. Yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

The lucky person who clinches the first position in the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will earn a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. If you come second in the winning list of Monday’s lucky draw then you will be awarded Rs 9000. While the third prize is Rs 500, the fourth and fifth prize is Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. Don’t get disappointed if you couldn’t make it to the winning list because you still have the chance of bagging the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

You must follow the below-mentioned steps to check the results of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta of April 04, Monday:

Step 1: Open the official website of the West Bengal Lottery department on any browser i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the official website, you will witness a red hyperlink, which displays ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta April 04, 2022 Result’, click on it.

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink will redirect you to a new page, which will display the winning list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta of April 04, Monday.

Advertisement

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the displayed winning list.

You must claim your winning amount within 30 days because after that your lottery tickets will be considered invalid. You can claim your winning amount from the West Bengal Gazette office, and they will credit it to your account after the necessary verification process.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.