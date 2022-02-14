West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for February 14 at 4 PM; Check Details

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: This Valentine’s Day, luck can be on your side and you might end up winning some prize in the February 14, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be organising the much-awaited Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw today. Ticket-holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery should brace themselves as the result of the lucky draw will be updated on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm on February 14.

The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky winners will be winning a range of exciting money prizes, upto Rs 50 lakh. The first prize of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will take home the sum of Rs 50 lakh followed by the second prize winner, who will receive Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prize winners will receive Rs 500 and Rs 250. The fifth prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is worth Rs 120. Along with this, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is announced.

Here’s How to check Monday’s results:

>Step 1: The winning list of the February 14, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will be rolled out on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Once you open the homepage of the official lottery website, locate the hyperlink reading, “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, February 14, 4 pm result."

>Step 3: Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new web page, featuring the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning tickets.

>Step 4: The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta ticket holders can tally their ticket number and see if they have won any prize.

Winners of today’s lucky draw have to claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of the result declaration, February 14. The Lottery Sambad department holds a verification process and tax deductions before crediting the prize money to the winners.

