West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for February 28 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Rs 50 Lakh

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: It is the beginning of the new week and Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw results. The weekly lucky draw winners will be announced by the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad department on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm today. If you are one of the ticket-holders of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery for February 28, keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be revealed later in the afternoon.

The first prize winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be taking home Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize winner will win Rs 9,000. The second runner-up for Monday’s lucky draw will take home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department shall also award a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one of its Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw winners.

To check Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winning list, follow these given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department by following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official lottery website will feature hyperlinks to its weekly lucky draw winners list. Click on the link that reads “Monday, February 28, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result."

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink, viewers will be redirected to a new webpage where the list of Monday’s lottery ticket numbers will be available.

Get your Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket and check if its number is matching with any of the mentioned winning tickets on the list. Participants who find their ticket number mentioned in the list for any of the prizes must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days.

It should also be noted that the lottery winners should carry their Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket along with valid photo identification proof. The winning amount will be credited after the successful authentication process.

