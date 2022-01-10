West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for January 10 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw for January 10, 2022 will be revealed by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The highly-awaited lucky draw is held every Monday at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. West Bengal is one of the 13 states to host legal lotteries in India and conducts traditional lotteries in an offline, paper-based method. Organised daily, weekly and annually, these lottery schemes are proceeded under the supervision of two independent judges.

Buy a lottery ticket from any state-authorised counter if you wish to try your luck. The tickets are sold for Rs 6 each. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta results will be updated online at 4 pm on the official portal, www.lotterysambadresult.in in a pdf format. Lottery ticket holders can also view the winning numbers, published in the local newspapers across the state.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Prize structure:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Here’s how to check West Bengal Lottery Result 2022:

>Step 1: Open the official Sambad Lottery website or just type in the search: www.lotterysambadresult.in.

>Step 2: Look for the link that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 10.01.2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta 4.00 pm result’, and click.

>Step 3: A list with winning numbers of the day’s lottery will appear on your screen

>Step 4: Match your lottery ticket with the published figures

The process to claim the prize is completed at the West Bengal Gazette office. The department officials will check your winning ticket for authentication so maintain the ticket in the best condition as damaged ones are deemed invalid. Submit a valid identity proof as well. Make sure you complete the process within 30 days after the result. The prize money is credited only after the verification process and tax deduction.

West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

