West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results For Today At 4 PM; Here's How You Can Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Monday is the beginning of the new week, and the day might bring luck for the ticket holders of the West Bengal Lottery. So the ticket holders of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta should brace themselves, as today at 4 pm the lucky draw winners will be revealed by the West Bengal State Lottery department on its official website i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

You can buy the lottery tickets from any ticket selling shop in the state, as the first prize winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery stands a chance of bagging a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. While the second prize winner will take home Rs. 9000, Rs. 500 will be given to the person who comes third. The fourth prize winner will get Rs. 250, and people who are unable to make it to the winning list, shouldn’t lose hope as they still have a chance to bag the consolation prize which is Rs. 1,000, and this will be granted to one of the lucky draw winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta.

To take a look at the winners of March 7 i.e. Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw, you should follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once you open the official website, then click on the red hyperlink on the homepage of the official lottery website, which will display ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta March 7, 2022 Result.’

Step 3: After clicking the hyperlink you will be redirected to a new webpage that will display the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning tickets.

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the list of winners.

The winners of today’s lottery can claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office, and this should be done in not more than 30 days from the day of result declaration i.e. March 7 because after this time period, the winning ticket will be considered invalid and no prize money can be claimed. The winning prize will be credited to the winner’s account after the completion of the verification process and the compulsory tax deductions.

