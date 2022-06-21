West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for June 21 at 4 PM, Check Details Here

The West Bengal Lotteries Department will announce the winners for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha shortly. If you believe that Tuesday is your lucky day, then get your tickets before it’s too late, since this lottery might help you win quick money.

If you secure the first position in Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’s lottery, the Rs 6 ticket will help you win Rs 50 lakhs. If you win the second prize, you will receive Rs 9000, and if you come in third, you will receive Rs 500. A prize of Rs 250 and Rs 120 will be provided to the people who win the fourth and fifth place, respectively, while a consolation prize of Rs 1000 will be granted to a lucky candidate.

The results of the lottery will be announced on June 21 at 4 PM. To buy the lottery ticket, you must hurry now. The tickets will be available at state-authorised ticket outlets.

Advertisement

Here are the steps to check the results for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’s list of winners:

Step 1: Tap on the given link to open the official website of the West Bengal Lotteries Sambad https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

Step 2: Find ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha June 21, 2022’, on the website and click on it.

Step 3: A link will appear which will take you to a new page where you’ll find Tuesday’s results for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha.

Step 4: The final step is to cross-check the list and see if your ticket number matches any of the numbers that have appeared on the winning list.

If your name appears on the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, you must visit the West Bengal Gazette to claim your prize. If you do not claim it within 30 days, your ticket will become invalid, and you won’t be eligible to collect your prize money.

The winning amount will be deposited in your account as soon as all the formalities, such as necessary tax deductions and the verification process, have been completed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.