West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for March 1 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Tuesday, March 1, might turn out to be a lucky day for those who bought the ticket for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery. The West Bengal lottery Sambad department will be holding the lucky draw for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery winners on Tuesday afternoon. The results of the much-awaited lucky draw will be out at 4 PM. Participants can check the list of winning tickets, available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in

The tickets of West Bengal lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw can be bought from state-certified ticket shops for just Rs 6. Those who buy the ticket for the weekly lucky draws have a chance of winning the top prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Advertisement

The second and third prize winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will receive Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 from the lottery sambad department. The fourth prize for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is Rs 250 while the fifth prize winner of the lucky draw will get Rs 120. The consolation prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will receive Rs 1,000.

Here is how to check result for March 1:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad by following the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The lottery sambad website will appear on your screen with its homepage. The participants can click on the “4 PM Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result" hyperlink that will redirect them to a new web page.

Step 3: The new web page will feature the list of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha winning lottery tickets.

Advertisement

Step 4: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Ticket-holders can then check if their ticket number matches with any of the given numbers on the winning list.

Those who find their Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket number matching with any of the winning lottery tickets mentioned in the list, must claim the prize within 30 days of the announcement. The winners should visit the West Bengal Gazette office, with their winning Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket and valid identification proof for mandatory verification.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.