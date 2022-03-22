West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for March 22 at 4 PM; Here’s How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw of the West Bengal lottery will be held today, March 22. All the ticket holders must note that at 4 pm, the West Bengal State Lottery department will roll out the list of winners on its official website i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in.

To be able to participate in the lucky draw of Tuesday, buy the tickets of the West Bengal lottery from any ticket selling shop in the state. If you want to claim an exciting range of prize money, hurry up and get hold of one of the tickets of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw.

If luck remains on your side and you grab the first position of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, you will bag a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. The person who bags the second position on the winning list of Tuesday’s lucky draw will collect Rs 9000, while Rs 500 will be given to the person who comes third on the list. People who will grab the fourth and the fifth position will receive Rs. 250 and Rs 120, respectively. Along with this, a consolation prize of Rs 1000 is also given out to one lucky winner of the lucky draw.

Advertisement

To check the results of March 22 i.e Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw, you can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once you have clicked on the official link, the homepage will open, which will reflect ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha March 22, 2022 Result.’

Step 3: It will redirect you to a webpage, which will display the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha winning tickets.

Step 4: Now match your ticket numbers with the winning list.

Advertisement

The winners can claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office, within 30 days of result declaration. Once the 30-day time period ends, your ticket will become invalid and no winning amount can be claimed. Notably, the authorities will credit the winning amount in your account only after the completion of verification and tax deduction process.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.