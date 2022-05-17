West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for May 17 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha has brought in the golden opportunity for all the ticket holders to make easy money, as the West Bengal Lottery Department is all set to roll out the winners list of the lucky draw on May 17 at 4 PM. To know whether Tuesday is lucky for you or not, you can buy tickets and can check the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad to know if you made it to the winning list.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The prize money

If you are interested in checking your luck then you only need to spend Rs. 6 on the ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, which will give you an opportunity to win an exciting range of prize money up to Rs. 50 lakh. Yes, that’s true. The West Bengal Lottery Department will award you Rs. 50 lakh if you grab the first position in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw.

Rs. 9000 will be given to the second winner. The person who comes third will take home Rs. 500 and Rs 250, and Rs. 150 will be given to those who fetch the fourth and fifth positions. Also, a consolation prize of Rs. 1000 has been kept by the authorities. All you have to do is to make sure that you have bought your lucky ticket from a state authorized lottery ticket selling shop.

Check out the winners list of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha on May 17 by following these steps:

Step 1: On any browser of your choice, open the official link of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery, or simply click www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Now you will see a red hyperlink in front of you that will reflect “Lottery Sambad Result 17-05-2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 PM result." You must click on it.

Step 3: That red hyperlink will take you to a fresh webpage that will display the list of winners of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha.

Step 4: If you can see your ticket number being displayed on the webpage, then that means you have won.

Where and when to claim your prize?

If you made it to the winning list then you only have 30 days to claim your prize money, from the West Bengal Lottery office, as after 30 days, your tickets will be considered invalid and no amount can be claimed. After the verification process, the authorities will credit the amount to the winner’s account.

