West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results at 4 PM; 1st Prize Rs 50 lakh

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The lucky draw of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will take place today, January 25. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will roll out the winning list of today’s lucky draw on the official website, www.lotterysambadonline.com by 4pm. If you have bought the lottery ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw, you have a chance to win prizes upto Rs 50 lakh. Check out this list of prize money from Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’s lucky draw.

PRIZE STRUCTURE OF DEAR BANGALAKSHMI TORSHA LOTTERY

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

One lucky winner will win a consolation prize of Rs 1,000

HOW TO CHECK DEAR BANGALAKSHMI TORSHA RESULT?

>Step 1: Open the official website of Sambad Lottery Department, or click on the link - www.lotterysambadresul.in

>Step 2: Spot the link - ‘Lottery Sambad Result 25.01.2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result’ on the web page and click on it.

>Step 3: A pdf comprising the winning numbers of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will open up on your screen

Ticket holders, who are able to bag a spot in the January 25 winning list of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, will have to head to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize. The officials of the department, before transferring the winning amount, complete the authenticity of all the winners by checking the winning lottery ticket along with valid identity proof. This is also followed by the tax deduction process, following which the remaining amount is transferred. Winners have only 30 days, from the day of the announcement of the result, to surrender their winning tickets.

WEST BENGAL STATE LOTTERY DEPARTMENT DAY-WISE LIST:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

