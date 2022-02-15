West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for February 15 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Rs 50 lakh

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, the lucky draw part of the West Bengal lottery, will be held today, February 15. Organised by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department, tickets of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw are available for Rs 6. The participants of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery should brace themselves as the result of the draw will be rolled out on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in by 4 pm today.

>The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky winners will win a range of exciting money prizes, which go up to Rs 50 lakh.

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery also gives out one consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 to a lucky winner of the draw.

You can check Tuesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha results:

>Step 1: Open the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery: www.lotterysambadresult.in as the results of the February 15 draw will be updated here.

>Step 2: On the homepage of the official lottery website, click on the hyperlink reading, “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, February 15, 4 pm result."

>Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page, featuring the winning list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery.

>Step 4: The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket holders will have to tally their ticket number with the winning list and see if they have won any prize.

Winners of today’s lucky draw have only 30 days, from the day of the result announcement, to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office. Before transferring the prize money, the Lottery Sambad department holds a verification process and deducts tax.

