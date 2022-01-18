West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for January 18 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

Ticket-holders of Tuesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad will get to know today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw winners at: www.lotterysambadresult.in The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will conduct the much-anticipated lucky draw and reveal the list of winning Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery tickets on its official website at 4pm on Tuesday, January 18. Each ticket for the West Bengal weekly lottery can be bought for Rs 6 from any lottery shop in the state.

Those participants whose Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw numbers mentioned in the list, will have a claim to one of the exciting money prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250.

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Those who have bought the tickets for the Tuesday, January 18 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw, can check the result by following these steps:

>Step 1: Open the official website of the West Bengal lottery Sambad following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The official website will feature the hyperlink that reads, “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 PM. " Click on the given link.

>Step 3: The list of today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw winning lottery tickets will be available on the new web page.

>Step 4: Check the winning lottery ticket numbers with your own Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket to find out if you have won any of the lottery prizes.

Those who find their Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket numbers matching the winning number must visit the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on January 18. Lucky draw winners are also to carry their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The lottery money is only credited after the verification process is completed and deduction of tax is done.

