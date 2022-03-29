West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for March 29; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: This Tuesday, the ticket holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw might hear some exciting news, as on March 29 at 4 pm the West Bengal Lottery department will announce the winners of the lucky draw. All the ticket holders should brace themselves, as they might win amazing prize money. If you are willing to participate in Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw, then you need to hurry up and buy your lucky ticket from any state-authorized lottery ticket selling shop.

You just need to spend Rs 6 on the ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, and you might stand a chance to take home the exciting range of prize money, which ranges from Rs 120 to Rs 50 lakh. Yes, this is true. If you get lucky and clinch the first prize in today’s lucky draw then you will collect a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakh. If your claim the second position in the lucky draw then you will receive Rs 9000, and you can take home Rs 500 on claiming the third position in the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha.

If a person comes 4th and 5th then he will receive Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. In case you couldn’t make it to the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, then don’t be disappointed, as you could still receive the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw of March 29:

Step 1: Firstly you need to open the official website of the West Bengal Lottery department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: After opening the official website, you need to click on the red hyperlink which will be displayed on the homepage. Click the hyperlink that shows ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha March 29, 2022 Result’.

Step 3: The hyperlink will redirect you to a new page, which will display the winning list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Step 4: Don’t forget to match your ticket numbers with the winners’ list.

The prize money must be claimed within 30 days because after that the ticket will be considered invalid. If you have won any of the aforementioned prize money, then you can claim your prize from the West Bengal Gazette office. It will be credited to the winner’s account after the necessary verification and tax deduction.

