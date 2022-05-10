West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for May 10 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: Buy the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery tickets to try your luck at winning the West Bengal Lottery. The prize winners of the Tuesday lucky draw will be announced today at 4 PM by the state’s Lottery Department. The weekly lucky draw gives participants a chance to win a huge amount of money and all you need to do to take part is buy a Rs 6 ticket from any state-authorised lottery shop. Participants can check the results on the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s official website. www.lotterysambadresult.in.

ALSO READ: Check Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-312 Lottery Winning Numbers for May 10

Advertisement

The winner of the first prize of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will get to take home the huge amount of Rs 50 lakh from the state lottery department. The second-place holder will receive Rs 9,000, while the third-place winner will get Rs 500. The lottery department also gives a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to a few lucky participants so don’t be disheartened if you’re not in the top 3.

Visit the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the winning day to claim the lottery prize money as the validity of the lottery results is void after that. Take the lottery ticket and an identity proof with you to the office.

The ticket and the number will be checked for authenticity along with your identity proof. Winners can take home the prize money after the authentication process is complete. The lottery and processing office is situated in the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Not that the State Lottery Department will be deducting taxes from your winnings.

Follow these steps to check if you have won the lottery today:

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s official website, https://lotterysambadresult.in/

Step 2: Look for the link on the homepage that reads “Lottery Sambad Result 10-05-2022. Bangalakshmi Torsha’s 4 PM result"

Step 3: Click on the link, and an array of winning lottery numbers will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Look through the list and match your lottery ticket number; if you find it there, you’ve won.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.