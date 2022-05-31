West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for May 31 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The results of much-awaited West Bengal’s ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery will be rolled out today, May 31. Participants of this Tuesday’s lucky draw will be able to check the results on the official website: https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/.

All the lucky draws conducted by the West Bengal lottery department are quite exciting for the locals of the state. With a single ticket available at a minimal price of Rs 6, the lottery department offers huge cash prizes. In today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, the person to secure the first place will obtain prize money of Rs 50 lakh. The person to grab the second spot will be provided with Rs worth 9,000.

While winners of third, fourth, and fifth places will get Rs 500, Rs 250, and Rs 120 respectively. This is not it, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below to check the West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery winning numbers for May 31:

Step 1. Go to the West Bengal Lottery’s official website at https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/.

Step 2. Here you’ll see a link on the homepage that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 31.5.2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha.’

Step 3: Click on the link and it will take you to the results of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw.

Step 4: Now, check if the numbers in your ticket match the numbers mentioned on the winning list.

You would have to submit the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office if you make it to the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’s winning list. Make sure that you reach the office within 30 days to claim the prize money. Do not exceed this time period otherwise, the tickets will be considered invalid. There is a verification process for which you would have to carry your identification documents as well. Following the verification process and necessary tax deductions, the amount will be credited to your account.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.