West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangashree Damodar Lucky Draw for June 11 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The result of the ‘Dear Bangashree Damodar’ lucky draw is going to be released by the West Bengal Lottery Department today, at 4 PM. Once the results are declared, ticket holders of Saturday’s lucky draw will be able to check them at the official website, https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

Those who wish to participate in Saturday’s lottery can purchase the tickets for it from any state-authorised shop. The price of a single lottery is just Rs 6.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Prize structure

The first prize winner will be given a hefty Rs 50 lakh and the second prize winner will be taking home Rs. 9,000. The third prize winner, on the other hand, will bag Rs 500. Well, this is not it! The state lottery department is also giving out a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 to a lucky contestant.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: How To check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery - https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link to “Dear Bangashree Damodar 4 pm result" on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you’ll be redirected to a webpage that carries the results of Dear Bangashree Damodar lottery.

Step 4: Go through the numbers mentioned on the list to check if you have won a prize or not.

Here’s how you can claim the winning amount

Don’t be disheartened if you don’t make it to the winning list. Try again next time! However, those who have won a prize should visit the West Bengal Lottery Department office within 30 days time limit. Make sure that the ticket is not damaged in any way, otherwise, you might not get the winning amount. There is going to be a verification process so remember to carry your winning ticket and a valid identification card.

