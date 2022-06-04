West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangashree Damodar Lucky Draw for June 4 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department will be releasing the winning list of the Dear Bangashree Damodar lucky draw today at 4 PM. Participants of Saturday’s lucky draw will be able to check results at the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

The lottery department conducts a number of weekly lotteries, which gives opportunities to the residents of the state to earn a handsome amount. A single lottery ticket price for Dear Bangashree Damodar is Rs 6 only. If you are interested in participating in Saturday’s lottery, you can purchase the lottery tickets from any state-authorised shop.

Prize money for Dear Bangashree Damodar

Advertisement

The state lottery department is offering a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakh to the first prize winner of today’s lucky draw. The second prize winner will be taking home Rs. 9,000. Whereas the third prize winner will win Rs. 500. For a lucky contestant, there is also a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000.

Here’s How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Lottery Sambad Result 4-06-2022 Dear Bangashree Damodar 4 pm result."

Step 3: Now you’ll be taken to a webpage with the winning ticket numbers.

Step 4: Check if your ticket numbers are mentioned on the list.

Advertisement

How to claim the prize money?

If you manage to get a position secured, visit the West Bengal Lottery Department office within 30 days of the results announcement to claim the prize. Remember to carry your winning ticket and a valid identification card for the verification process. Ensure that the ticket is not damaged in any way otherwise, you might not get the winning amount.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.